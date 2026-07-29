Arsenal battling with Chelsea to sign Marc Bernal

Arsenal are reportedly battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal, as per Caught Offside.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Blues have been working hard in this transfer window to rebuild the squad under Xabi Alonso’s guidance.

Previously, they focused on signing highly talented young players but have been looking to add experienced names this summer. Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Danny Welbeck from Brighton and Hove Albion and Jordan Henderson from Brentford.

However, although the West London club are interested in Henderson, Caught Offside claim that they are looking for another midfielder and have earmarked Bernal – valued at around £26m on Transfermarkt – as a serious option.

They have been keeping a close eye on his progress before making a potential swoop. However, purchasing the 19-year-old won’t be straightforward for Alonso as Arsenal are also in the race to sign the talented midfielder.

But the report state that, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Barcelona have no intention of letting him leave, and he has a £428m release clause in his existing deal. The youngster is even keen on flourishing his career at Camp Nou.

Battle

Following Christian Norgaard’s difficulties in breaking into Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up last term, the Gunners are keen on purchasing a new midfielder this summer.

After being linked with several names, they have accelerated their efforts to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes. However, it appears Arsenal are also interested in Bernal.

He is a 6ft 4in tall left-footed defensive midfielder but can provide cover in the box-to-box role if needed. He has shown glimpses of his qualities in La Liga in recent times, although he has mainly featured as a rotational option.

Bernal is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Arteta’s possession-based system. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.