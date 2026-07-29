Arsenal
Arsenal battling with Chelsea to sign Marc Bernal
Arsenal are reportedly battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal, as per Caught Offside.
Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Blues have been working hard in this transfer window to rebuild the squad under Xabi Alonso’s guidance.
Previously, they focused on signing highly talented young players but have been looking to add experienced names this summer. Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Danny Welbeck from Brighton and Hove Albion and Jordan Henderson from Brentford.
However, although the West London club are interested in Henderson, Caught Offside claim that they are looking for another midfielder and have earmarked Bernal – valued at around £26m on Transfermarkt – as a serious option.
They have been keeping a close eye on his progress before making a potential swoop. However, purchasing the 19-year-old won’t be straightforward for Alonso as Arsenal are also in the race to sign the talented midfielder.
But the report state that, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Barcelona have no intention of letting him leave, and he has a £428m release clause in his existing deal. The youngster is even keen on flourishing his career at Camp Nou.
Battle
Following Christian Norgaard’s difficulties in breaking into Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up last term, the Gunners are keen on purchasing a new midfielder this summer.
After being linked with several names, they have accelerated their efforts to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes. However, it appears Arsenal are also interested in Bernal.
He is a 6ft 4in tall left-footed defensive midfielder but can provide cover in the box-to-box role if needed. He has shown glimpses of his qualities in La Liga in recent times, although he has mainly featured as a rotational option.
Bernal is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Arteta’s possession-based system. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal should they purchase him.
However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 21 mins ago
Arsenal battling with Chelsea to sign Marc Bernal
Arsenal are reportedly battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc...
-
Chelsea/ 2 hours ago
Chelsea reach agreement to sign Danny Welbeck
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Danny Welbeck from Brighton and Hove Albion,...
-
Chelsea/ 4 hours ago
Man Utd have done work to sign Chelsea target Scott
Manchester United have reportedly done groundwork over a deal to sign Chelsea target and...
-
Premier League/ 5 hours ago
Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde
Tottenham Hotspur are expected to continue their squad rebuild in the ongoing transfer window...
-
Arsenal/ 5 hours ago
Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Bruno Guimaraes
According to talkSPORT, Arsenal are in ‘advanced talks’ with Newcastle United to sign midfielder...