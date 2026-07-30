Liverpool hold talks with AC Milan over potential move for Fikayo Tomori

Liverpool have signed Jeremy Jacquet to revamp their backline this summer, but with Ibrahima Konate’s exit as a free summer coupled with Virgil van Dijk’s age and Joe Gomez’s inconsistent form and fitness, more defensive additions are vital.

While they have predominantly been linked with a number of attacking names in recent weeks, it is believed that the Reds are working behind the scenes over the prospective purchases of some central defenders too.

James Wathland has reported that Liverpool have already held talks with AC Milan over a potential switch for Fikayo Tomori. As per the journalist, the Premier League giants have now identified their defence as a priority area to revamp in the weeks to come.

Newcastle United are also keen on signing the former Chelsea centre back, Milan News 24 has reported, and they have already had an initial bid worth £12 million rejected. Though Milan want to retain Tomori, a £17 million deal could be done.

Tomori not the best signing but a vital addition nonetheless

Given that Mohamed Salah left Liverpool at the backend of last season and their offensive investments from 12 months ago have not fired on all guns blazing, further attacking reinforcements might consume a large chunk of their transfer budget this summer.

Fikayo Tomori’s addition is by no means the ideal signing for a club of the Reds’ calibre. While he has played for big names in AC Milan and Chelsea, the 27-year-old has little experience in title-race scenarios or the Champions League knockout stages.

Having said that, he does have attributes, especially his pace, physicality and defensive composure in one-on-one situations, that will hold him in good stead at Anfield. However, his aerial prowess and how comfortable he is on the ball will be questioned.

At £17 million, Tomori’s signing would be a forward step nevertheless as far as improving Liveropol’s squad depth is concerned, but Andoni Iraola will look for more quality than the AC Milan star possesses as he eyes a suitable partner as well as a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk.