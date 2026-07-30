Arsenal identify Antonio Nusa as top alternative to Vinicius



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have identified RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa as the top alternative if they fail to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior this summer.

The Gunners have already signed a left winger in Christos Tzolis. The Greece international comes with a huge reputation from Club Brugge, where he made a staggering 51 goal contributions last season.

Still, Arsenal are determined to land a marquee player on the left flank. Vinicius has been identified as a top target, but it won’t be easy to prise him away from Madrid despite his contract expiring next summer.

The Brazilian has not closed the door on a contract renewal which means Arsenal could miss out on his signature too.

Amidst this, the Gunners have shortlisted potential alternatives and Caught Offside claim that Nusa, valued at £51 million by Leipzig, is the leading candidate on Arsenal’s wish list if they fail to land Vinicius.

Avoid

The Gunners have signed a player with plenty of promise in Tzolis. The 24-year-old was a class apart in Belgian football last term and dazzled with 22 goals and 29 assists for Brugge across all competitions.

However, the Premier League is several levels above the Pro League and Tzolis has a challenge on his hands. He will be keen to make his mark after an unsuccessful stint with Norwich City as a teenager.

Nusa has been named as an alternative if Vinicius does not join, but we don’t believe he would represent a good purchase. The Norwegian had an average season at Leipzig with just 5 goals and 4 assists in 35 outings.

He had a decent World Cup with a sublime long-range goal against the Ivory Coast, but his inconsistency with his finishing means he would not justify a huge £51m outlay for the Gunners to land his services.

Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in landing the former Brugge man, but they are likewise looking at other alternatives with Manchester City’s Savinho emerging as a top target in the last few days.

This is probably an indication that Spurs don’t believe he is worth the price tag. Nusa may need to spend another season with Leipzig in the Bundesliga and improve his goal contributions before securing a bigger move.