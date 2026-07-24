Tottenham battling with Arsenal to sign Antonio Nusa

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa, as per The Sun.

The Lilywhites currently have Mathys Tel, Manor Solomon, Mikey Moore and Wilson Odobert as options to deploy on the left flank. However, Odobert has been out due to a serious knee problem.

On the other hand, Solomon has struggled to flourish in his career in the Premier League since joining as a free agent. So, he went out on loan on a few occasions to play regularly. Moore and Tel, meanwhile, are still very young and they need time to develop.

Now, The Sun report that Tottenham are interested in signing Nusa to reinforce the left flank, but bolstering this position is dependent on sales, with Moore and Solomon attracting interest from Serie A and the Premier League.

Apart from the Lilywhites, Arsenal are also interested in signing Nusa, having missed out on purchasing Morgan Rogers. Moreover, AS Roma and AC Milan are in this race as well.

The Rossoneri have identified the Norwegian as a potential replacement for Rafael Leao, while Roma have held direct contacts with the player’s representatives over this deal.

The Giallorossi are ready to test Leipzig’s resolve by launching a formal £38m proposal. However, the German side want at least £51m, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Battle

Following Leandro Trossard’s move to Besiktas, Arsenal have reinforced the left flank by purchasing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

However, with Gabriel Martinelli’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, his long-term future isn’t secured at the Emirates Stadium.

Nusa is a right-footed left-winger. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in finishing off his chances. Moreover, he can create opportunities for fellow attackers and works hard without possession.

The youngster is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Tottenham should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Gunners or the Lilywhites eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this transfer window.