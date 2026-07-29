Arsenal now eyeing move for Jacobo Ramon

Arsenal are closely monitoring Como’s highly rated centre-back Jacobo Ramon ahead of a potential summer swoop, as per The Athletic.

The need for additional reinforcement at centre-back is no longer a plan in preparation for a market opportunity; it has now become a necessity following William Saliba’s injury.

Saliba was taken off at the half-hour mark during France’s 2-0 loss to Spain at the World Cup semi-finals after suffering discomfort in his back.

Although the extent of the 25-year-old’s injury remains uncertain, a statement on Arsenal’s website reveals he is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

‘Subsequent specialist reviews on William’s return to London this week have confirmed that he has suffered a back injury which will require a period of rehabilitation,’ the report reads.

‘William’s rehabilitation will commence immediately, with continual management of his injury, and he is expected to be out of action for an extended period.’

As a result, Arsenal are exploring potential centre-back options, with Football Talk citing the Telegraph reporting that Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa.

Combative centre-back

The latest name to be linked with the club is Como’s Ramon, according to The Athletic, which claims that Arsenal have included the 21-year-old among their list of centre-back targets.

The report adds that the Gunners have been closely monitoring the 6ft 5in centre-back, who is also of keen interest to Chelsea.

However, the north Londoners face an obstacle in the deal due to Real Madrid’s buy-back clause, as well as the club owning 50% of the Spaniard’s economic rights, the Athletic adds.

Ramón established himself as one of the standout young centre-backs not only in Serie A but across Europe last season and is expected to cost well above his £25m Transfermarkt valuation.

The Spain Under-21 international excelled defensively, winning an impressive 182 duels while also registering 116 recoveries and 122 clearances. Standing at a towering 6ft 5in, his dominance in the air was equally eye-catching, with 113 aerial duels won, suggesting he has the physical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, where set-piece situations continue to play an increasingly important role.

His distribution is similarly impressive, boasting a 91.4% pass success rate, while his tally of 2,526 touches speaks to his reliability on the ball for teams that prioritise possession.