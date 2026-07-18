Man Utd plotting ambitious swoop to sign Ezri Konsa

Manchester United are ready to battle it out with Arsenal over a swoop to sign Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa this summer, according to Fichajes.

Talk about availability, and Konsa will certainly emerge as one of the most consistently available and durable centre-backs in the Premier League.

Over the past four league campaigns, Konsa has been absent for only 11 league matches, underscoring his durability and his key role in Villa securing two top-four finishes over the last three seasons.

He made 48 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign and was instrumental in ending Villa’s 30-year wait for a major trophy by helping the club win the UEFA Europa League.

His consistently impressive performances also earned him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man FIFA World Cup squad, where he completed an outstanding 97.1% of his passes across his first six starts for England, culminating in their eventual elimination in the semi-final to Argentina, where he came off the bench.

In recent weeks, Football Talk, citing the Telegraph, reported that Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Konsa this summer.

It appears Man Utd are looking to trump their rivals, as Fichajes claims that the Red Devils are closely monitoring the 28-year-old ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Martinez replacement?

Amid keen interest in Lisandro Martinez from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, Michael Carrick’s side have made Konsa the ideal candidate to replace the Argentine should he depart this summer, according to the report.

United boss Carrick has requested a combative centre-back who can command the backline, and the Englishman’s aggressiveness in individual battles, aerial strength, tactical brilliance and physicality have piqued the interest of the club staff, Fichajes adds.

However, with a contract at Villa Park that runs until 2028, the Spanish outlet reports that the 20-time English champions will need to submit a significant offer to Villa, who have placed a £42-51m valuation on Konsa.

Carrick has Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, and Harry Maguire, who recently extended his contract, along with youngsters Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro as centre-back options.

Still, the recurring injury concerns for De Ligt that kept him out for most of the second half of last season, as well as keen interest from other clubs in Martinez, have necessitated a new centre-back, making Konsa an ideal choice.

However, United will need to act swiftly by meeting Villa’s valuation to avoid being trumped by Arsenal, who could sign a new centre-back following William Saliba’s injury.