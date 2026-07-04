Arsenal now eyeing move for Ezri Konsa

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa this summer, according to the Telegraph.

Since completing his move from Brentford to Aston Villa in 2019, the 28-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most dependable performers, and it’s no surprise his teammate Matty Cash describes him as ‘incredible’.

Over the past four seasons, he has missed only 11 league matches, playing a pivotal role in Villa’s two top-four finishes over the last three campaigns.

The England international made 48 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season and was instrumental in ending the club’s 30-year wait for major silverware by helping the Villans lift the UEFA Europa League.

His outstanding performances earned him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man FIFA World Cup squad, and the former Charlton Athletic academy graduate has started all four of England’s matches to date.

Having been utilised at right-back and centre-back, he aligns with Mikel Arteta’s approach to his defence, where versatility is highly valued.

As such, the Telegraph reports that Arsenal have expressed a tentative interest in signing Konsa this summer.

‘Incredible’ centre-back

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Konsa’s teammate Morgan Rogers, but Villa’s steep British record £130m valuation is considerably higher than what the north Londoners are willing to pay, according to the report.

At the same time, the report adds that while the Villains are unwilling to sell Rogers, the Europa League winners still need to make sales to fund their transfer activity, which has led to interest in other players.

Arsenal have now placed Konsa on their radar, with Unai Emery’s side placing a £60m valuation on the England international, as per the report.

Unsurprisingly, the Telegraph reports that the Gunners’ boss Arteta is driving the club’s interest in Konsa as he looks to sustain his side’s dominance into next season.

Arsenal boast one of the strongest defensive depths not just in England but across Europe. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are the manager’s preferred centre-backs. In contrast, others, such as Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber, Piero Hincapie, Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori, regularly feature at fullback.

Considering Ben White faces an uncertain future at the Emirates, Konsa would be a good option to provide solidity and depth at right-back alongside Timber.

However, Konsa and Timber are very similar defensively, and Arteta could do with a more attack-minded fullback who is also reliable in the defensive phase.