Liverpool join race to sign Mexican starlet Gilberto Mora

Liverpool have entered the race to sign highly rated Mexican starlet Gilberto Mora from Club Tijuana this summer, according to Fichajes.

Mora has emerged as one of the most exciting young prospects in world football. He has been a regular in Tijuana’s first team, racking up 53 appearances since making his debut against Santos Laguna on 18 August 2024 at just 15 years, 10 months, and 5 days old.

His first start came 13 days later against Club Leon, where he most notably netted the winner in the 2-1 win to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of Mexico’s top flight at the age of 15 years and 320 days.

His rapid rise has continued on the international stage. After making his senior debut against Saudi Arabia in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final, he became Mexico’s youngest-ever debutant at 16 years and 257 days.

Mora was subsequently included in Javier Aguirre’s 26-man Mexico squad for the World Cup. After initially being used mainly from the bench, he started in the 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the round of 32, becoming the youngest player to appear in a World Cup knockout match since Pelé in 1958.

According to Fichajes, Mora’s meteoric rise has piqued the interest of several clubs, and Liverpool are now the latest club to enter the race to sign the youngster this summer.

‘Exceptional’ talent

The report adds that the Reds’ scouting department have been closely monitoring the 17-year-old ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Having recently extended his contract with Tijuana, the Mexican club have placed a valuation above £34m on Mora, with Liverpool considering triggering the clause to secure his signature, as per the report.

However, Andoni Iraola’s side are set to face stern competition, as Fichajes, citing Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, reports that Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea are set to battle the 20-time English champions for the attacking midfielder’s signature this summer.

Liverpool have been investing heavily in recent transfer windows to sign quality young prospects. They have signed Talla Ndiaye, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Samuel Martinez in recent windows, with Mora now being targeted.

Described as ‘exceptional’ by Tijuana’s club president, Jorge Alberto, Mora has indeed been exceptional at the World Cup, recording a sky-high 90.5% pass success, 66.7% accuracy on long balls, and averaging 2.34 shots per game.

He would be a brilliant coup for Liverpool, but they would need to act swiftly to avoid being trumped by their Premier League rivals.