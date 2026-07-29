Liverpool and Manchester United keen on signing Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye

Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on revamping their offensive departments in the ongoing summer transfer window, and while no signings have been made by either side so far, there is interest from both of them in quality players.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool and Man United are both keen on signing Everton star Iliman Ndiaye this summer, and face a battle with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in their bid to sign the Senegalese international.

Everton have Ndiaye tied down on a contract until 2029, so they retain a significant bargaining power over his future. The 26-year-old is valued at £47 million on Transfermarkt, but what the Toffees are seeking for a potential sale remains to be seen.

Open race for Ndiaye’s services

Al Hilal’s entry into the picture could give Everton every reason to inflate his price, but whether the Middle Easter outfit seriously considers materialising interest in Iliman Ndiaye after signing Crysencio Summerville will be interesting to see.

That being said, the player’s choice would also go a long way towards deciding where his future lies. Ndiaye has yet to pick his choice between pursuing a lucrative career in Saudi Arabia or challenge for prestigious silverware by staying put in Europe.

Both, Liverpool and Manchester United would be able to afford his signing and provide the 26-year-old a basis to add silverware to his repertoire, alongside the opportunity to play in the Champions League fairly consistently.

Ndiaye’s burst and changes in pace, dribbling, close control and directness in the final third make him a dangerous left winger, who is capable of playing more centrally as well as on the right flank, therefore offering much-needed tactical flexibility.

Considering the Reds and the Red Devils are both keen on a player of Ndiaye’s dynamic nature, his next destination might weigh down on where he can play more regularly.