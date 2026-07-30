Manchester United could look to sign Ollie Watkins if Joshua Zirkzee leaves this summer

Manchester United have signed two midfielders ahead of next season, thereby revamping a position where they arguably needed the most quality and depth. It is now expected that they will turn their focus towards rebuilding their offensive department.

While no noteworthy signing has been made so far in the summer, Joshua Zirkzee’s continuity at Old Trafford remains on the line amidst interest from AS Roma. The Dutchman has played sporadically in the last 12 months and wants a regular role elsewhere.

Sun Sport has reported that if Zirkzee can find a suitor sooner rather than later, Manchester United will explore the signing of Aston Villa marksman Ollie Watkins, who has long been linked with joining a bigger English club after impressing at Villa Park.

Last season, he scored 21 goals and provided five assists in all competitions, most notably contributing in his side’s Europa League triumph. It is expected that Aston Villa would let the 30-year-old leave the club should they receive a £40 million offer.

Ideal replacement for Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee has failed to make an impact in the Premier League for Manchester United and the most logical solution for all parties concerned is to part ways. From the Red Devils’ perspective, the former Bologna star’s exit will help with newer arrivals.

Ollie Watkins, meanwhile, promises to be an excellent addition up top. He can play as a secondary striker alongside Benjamin Sesko as well, and his experience in the Premier League over the years will give United confidence he can do well for them.

The English international has also played extensively in the European competitions, including the Champions League, and with Man United in line to play more often this year than they did last season, Watkins will offer vital depth and output in front of goal.

It will be interesting to see if AS Roma would look to expedite their interest in Zirkzee as Juventus could cool their keenness in the player having signed Randal Kolo Muani. United’s transfer for Watkins will be heavily dependent on Zirkzee’s future.