Chelsea in talks to sign exciting Scottish ‘goal sensation’ Robbie Ure

Chelsea are in talks over a deal to sign prolific Scottish centre-forward Robbie Ure from Swedish side Sirius this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Ure began his career with Rangers, where he came through the youth ranks. While at the academy, he enjoyed a strong, prolific run of form, including seven goal contributions in ten UEFA Youth League games and 25 goal involvements in 37 games for Rangers’ reserve team.

His goalscoring ability impressed former coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who handed him his first team debut as a starter in the 3-1 League Cup win over Queen of the South on 30 August 2022.

However, despite marking the occasion with a goal, Ure only went on to make three appearances for Rangers before joining Anderlecht in 2023. Similar to his time with the Rangers academy, the youngster continued to show his outstanding goalscoring form in Belgium, netting 12 goals and providing four assists.

With only one appearance for the Belgian club’s first team, the 22-year-old moved to Sweden to join Sirius, where he has since established himself as a ‘European goal sensation‘.

In the ongoing campaign, the 6ft 2in forward has provided 23 goal contributions, including 17 in just 14 games in the Swedish Allsvenskan league.

Ure’s goalscoring form has not gone unnoticed, with CaughtOffside reporting that several clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Napoli, Monaco, Lille, Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş, are keeping tabs on the centre-forward.

‘Goal sensation’

However, despite the fierce interest from other clubs, CaughtOffside reports that Chelsea are showing the strongest interest in the youngster alongside Manchester City.

It appears the Blues are accelerating efforts to sign him, as the report adds that Xabi Alonso’s side have held talks with the Scotsman over his potential transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea’s interest in Ure is unsurprising; the London giants have established a youth-driven recruitment model since the Clearlake takeover of the club in 2023.

They have established a sophisticated scouting network across Europe, South America, North America and even Africa.

This summer alone, they have brought in Harrison Bettoni from Wigan and highly rated Scottish centre-back Alfie Osborne from Hearts, while a deal in principle is in place with FC Dallas to sign 15-year-old Benji Flowers.

Although Ure is 22, he still fits into the club’s recruitment model, and there’s an expectation the club’s pathway through Strasbourg could give them a slight advantage in trumping other interested clubs to secure his signature.