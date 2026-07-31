Man Utd make enquiries over deal to sign Rafael Leao

Manchester United have made enquiries over a deal to sign Rafael Leão from AC Milan this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Leão has developed into one of Europe’s most exciting wingers since leaving Lille OSC to join Milan in the summer of 2019.

Although Milan have not managed to replicate their 2021/22 title-winning campaign, Leão has continued to deliver consistently impressive performances and played an important role in the club’s Supercoppa Italiana success during the 2024/25 season.

The recently concluded campaign, however, saw the Portuguese forward come under growing criticism following several on-field scuffles.

With scrutiny continuing to intensify, a departure now seems likely, with several clubs now showing interest.

One of the clubs now looking to sign Leão is Man Utd, as per Nicolo Schira, who claims that the Red Devils have made enquiries over the possibility of signing the 27-year-old this summer.

The Italian transfer expert adds that Leão is not in Milan’s plans for the coming season, and he is set to depart the club this summer, with United now showing interest.

Leao would be ‘happy’ to join

The Portugal international has already admitted his desire to play in the Premier League, saying his style of play is a better fit for the league.

In an interview with Sport TV via talkSPORT, he said, ‘I need a new challenge.

‘I already won two trophies in Italy and have been there for a while.

‘The league is evolving, but for my style of football, I think the Premier League or LaLiga would make more of my talent as a player.

‘If a Premier League opportunity were to come along, I would be very happy.

‘I think that I can put my talent up against the players there, who are of a very high level.

‘Playing in that kind of a league really gets the best out of a player.’

While Leão’s 13 goal contributions from last season are significantly lower than the 25 goal contributions he recorded in 2023/24 and the 29 he produced in 2022/23, the former Sporting star was still impressive in several other attacking metrics. He recorded an 83.7% pass success rate, created 23 chances, and showcased his ability to initiate transitions with 77.8% accuracy on long balls.

With Leão openly expressing his desire to leave as well as Milan’s willingness to part ways with him, United will hope to sign him on a favourable fee around his £42m Transfermarkt valuation should they decide to make their interest in the winger concrete.