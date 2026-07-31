Tottenham interested in signing Ferran Torres

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, as per TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites currently have Dominic Solanke and Richarlison as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. They signed Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on loan last summer to add depth to the attacking department.

However, Spurs have decided not to sign him permanently, and the Frenchman is now closing in on a move to Juventus.

Although Richarlison was Tottenham’s highest scorer last season, he has entered the final year of his current contract. Therefore, his long-term future isn’t secured at Spurs at the moment.

On the other hand, Solanke struggled with fitness problems last campaign. So, it appears the North London club want to purchase a new striker in this window.

TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham identified AFC Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi as a priority target and were even prepared to launch a formal proposal worth more than £80m.

However, the Frenchman has sustained a serious injury and is set to remain sidelined for several months. As a result, Spurs aren’t planning to sign him anymore but remain keen on him and could reignite their interest next year.

Torres to Tottenham

Therefore, they have started exploring alternative options and are interested in Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani and Club Brugge star Nicolo Tresoldi.

Moreover, Tottenham are interested in Torres. He has entered the final year of his current contract, and if he doesn’t sign a fresh term over the coming weeks, Barcelona might cash-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

The report state that Paris Saint-Germain are also in this race and are advancing to finalise the operation. However, Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Torres and have already held discussions with intermediaries over this deal.

Torres is a centre-forward by trait but is comfortable on either flank. He has mainly featured as a rotational option at Barcelona; still, he showcased his productivity last term, making 24 goal contributions across all competitions.

Moreover, he helped Spain win the World Cup by scoring the winner against Argentina in the final. He is a talented player and knows the Premier League, having previously played for Manchester City.

Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.