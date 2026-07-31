Liverpool shortlist Rayan, El Mala & Fernandez-Pardo as Bradley Barcola alternative

Liverpool have shortlisted FC Köln’s Said El Mala, Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, and Bournemouth’s Rayan as potential alternatives to Bradley Barcola, according to talkSPORT.

Andoni Iraola is off to a good start as Liverpool boss following his appointment from Bournemouth last summer. So far, his side has recorded two wins in two preseason games, coming against Sunderland and most recently Wrexham.

So far, the younger players have impressed in attack, with Rio Ngumoha, Kieran Morrison, and Lewis Koumas finding the net.

However, they remain short of experienced options upfront following Mohamed Salah’s departure, and it’s no surprise the manager reiterated the need for new players, saying, ‘We have signed two players already, but we need more players.’

For the attack, Liverpool have been heavily linked with PSG’s Barcola, with reports via Football Talk revealing that Liverpool are ‘working on a deal’ to sign the left winger.

Now, according to talkSPORT, Liverpool are preparing to submit a formal £85m offer, including add-ons, to PSG to sign Barcola.

However, the French champions have placed a steep £145m price tag on the Frenchman, citing the record-breaking transfers of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City and Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, according to the report.

Alternative

As a result, Liverpool are now exploring other wingers with pace and versatility as alternative options to Barcola.

Among the options, talkSPORT reports that highly rated Köln winger El Mala and five- cap Belgian international Matias Fernandez-Pardo have been added to the Reds’ shortlist.

The club have also included Brighton’s exciting Gambian winger Minteh, although formal talks have not yet been initiated, as per the report.

Brazilian international Rayan has also been earmarked as Liverpool’s dream target, but the youngster’s £85m release clause can only be triggered in 2027, talkSPORT adds.

While the quartet of El Mala, Minteh, Fernandez-Pardo, and Rayan have undeniable talents, it is evident that none has quite matched the experience Barcola has amassed at the highest level.

At PSG, he has been a key part of the club’s surge in recent years, where they’ve won three successive Ligue 1 titles and a back-to-back UEFA Champions League. Although he didn’t start regularly, he still produced 20 goal contributions, highlighting his superior output in front of goal.

At the international level, he was part of Didier Deschamps’ blistering attack at the World Cup, netting three goals and providing one assist.

However, it’ll be interesting to see whether Liverpool will match PSG’s £145m valuation, negotiate a lower fee, or move on to other alternatives.