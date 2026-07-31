Tottenham plot surprise swoop to sign Jadon Sancho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to launch a surprise swoop to sign Jadon Sancho, as per TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old came into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for German giants Borussia Dortmund. After being attracted by him, Manchester United decided to purchase him by spending a big fee back in 2021.

However, the Englishman struggled to find his feet at Old Trafford. So, he went out on loan on several occasions before leaving as a free agent this summer.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham have identified Sancho as a potential alternative option if they fail to purchase Savinho from Manchester City.

Spurs hold a long-standing interest in the Brazilian and have been working hard to secure his services. However, an agreement hasn’t been reached yet with the Citizens despite already agreeing on personal terms with the forward.

They have launched a formal £60m proposal, but Man City haven’t accepted the offer. Tottenham have made it clear to Enzo Maresca’s side that if they don’t let Savinho leave before next month, they are ready to shift focus to alternative options.

The report state that apart from Sancho, the North London club are also interested in RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa, Liverpool star Cody Gakpo and AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

Sancho to Tottenham

Sancho is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and can create opportunities for fellow attackers.

Spurs currently have Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus as options to deploy on the flanks. However, Kulusevski has been out injured for over a year, while Odobert has sustained a serious knee issue and is set to remain sidelined for several months.

Kudus, meanwhile, enjoyed a promising start at Tottenham but struggled with fitness problems during the second half of last campaign. So, Spurs could do with signing a new winger.

However, Sancho has found it difficult to flourish in the Premier League. Therefore, Tottenham would be better off exploring other options to upgrade the flanks.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during this offseason.