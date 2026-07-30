Liverpool offered to sign PSG forward Ibrahim Mbaye

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahim Mbaye, as per TEAMtalk.

The 18-year-old started his youth career at ES Guyancourt before spending a few years with Versailles. He joined Les Parisiens’ academy at the age of 10.

After coming through their youth system, the youngster made his first team debut in 2024. He has enjoyed great success at the French capital over the last couple of campaigns, winning two Ligue 1 titles, as many Champions League trophies and several other major cup competitions.

However, Mbaye has struggled to break into PSG’s star-studded starting line-up, commencing only 11 matches across the Champions League and Ligue 1 last term.

Despite his recent struggles to find regular first-team football, Mbaye secured his place in Senegal’s World Cup squad.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Mbaye is ready to leave PSG this summer to find regular game time and develop his career. The player’s representatives believe the youngster possesses the qualities to flourish at the highest level, so they have started making contact with elite teams.

They have offered Liverpool the chance to sign the 18-year-old, while Manchester City have also been handed the opportunity to secure his services. Aston Villa showed genuine interest in him, and talks progressed, but the forward’s camp have rejected a move to Villa Park.

Mbaye to Liverpool

The report state that Liverpool are interested in Mbaye and have monitored his development closely, but they don’t consider him as the primary target to reinforce the frontline.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure, Liverpool are prioritising signing Mbaye’s teammate Bradley Barcola. But they have also been keeping an eye on several other high-profile options across Europe.

Mbaye is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2028. Therefore, the reigning European champions are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Mbaye is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.