Liverpool are ‘working’ on deal to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite being the league’s highest spenders last summer, Liverpool’s squad still needs adequate reinforcement after a disappointing title-defending 2025-26 season.

The club broke the transfer record twice in one window to bring in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

However, both forwards only accounted for ten goals in all competitions, although Isak’s form can be attributed to his long-term injury.

Talisman Mohamed Salah also suffered a dip in form, netting just 12 goals in all competitions, 22 goals fewer than he did in the club’s title-winning 2024-25 season.

With the Egyptian international now departed after almost ten years at the club, the Reds have been working to bolster their attack and have already added highly rated Spanish winger Victor Muñoz from Osasuna.

The club are not stopping there. They have been heavily linked with PSG’s Barcola, but the French club reportedly wants to extend his contract.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Barcola has decided not to extend his contract with the European champions and is open to exploring a move away from the Parc des Princes.

Barcola open to Liverpool move

As such, the transfer expert adds that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the Frenchman and are ‘working on the deal’ to try and find an agreement for his transfer.

In a boost to the Reds, Romano reports that Barcola is open to joining Andoni Iraola’s side and has made the Merseyside giants his priority should they reach an agreement with PSG over his transfer.

Liverpool are now awaiting the French champions’ valuation and other details involved in finalising Barcola’s transfer to Anfield this summer, according to Romano.

In a separate report, Ben Jacobs reveals that PSG values Barcola at £145m, although Liverpool are hoping to agree a lesser fee, with preliminary discussions already taking place.

The 23-year-old would be an instant upgrade on Liverpool’s current left-wing options. Despite playing second fiddle to Luis Enrique’s preferred starting trio of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doué and Ousmane Dembélé, he ended last campaign with 20 goal contributions in all competitions.

With the prolific forward prioritising a move to Anfield, it’ll be interesting to see if the Reds can successfully sign him at a more attainable fee or meet PSG’s £145m valuation.