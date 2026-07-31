Man Utd weighing up move for Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall

Manchester United are weighing up a deal to sign Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall this summer, according to the Sun.

Hall progressed through Chelsea’s highly regarded Cobham Academy, which also produced his teammate Timo Livramento.

After catching the eye throughout the academy system, Hall was promoted to the senior side and made his competitive debut in Chelsea’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round victory over Chesterfield on 8 January 2022.

The teenager marked the occasion with an assist and, at 17 years and 122 days old, became the youngest player ever to start an FA Cup fixture for the Blues.

Since completing his switch to St James’ Park in 2024, Hall has developed into one of the Premier League’s most dependable fullbacks, a rise that has also earned him four senior England caps.

Last season, he featured in 47 games for Newcastle across all competitions, including 30 in the Premier League, where he recorded an impressive 6.33 duels won per game.

It’s no surprise his displays are now attracting interest, with the Sun reporting that Man Utd are weighing up a move to sign Hall from Newcastle this summer.

With Luke Shaw’s contract set to run out next summer, the Red Devils have earmarked the former Chelsea fullback as the ideal long-term replacement for the England international, according to the report.

‘Outstanding’ fullback

In a boost to Michael Carrick’s side, the report adds that Hall is keen on departing St James’s Park, especially following his World Cup snub, where he felt positional change by former coach Eddie Howe cost him a place in the tournament.

United had several left-back options at their disposal last season, with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Patrick Dorgu all featuring in the role.

Malacia has since departed the club, while head coach Michael Carrick has largely preferred Shaw as his first-choice left-back, with Dorgu more utilised in advanced positions.

The Red Devils also possess promising youngsters in Harry Amass and Diego León, who arrived last summer. However, both are viewed as long-term prospects rather than players ready to hold down a regular first-team role.

For that reason, a move for Hall, described as ‘outstanding’ by England U21 coach Lee Carsley, would make considerable sense. His defensive reliability, coupled with his attacking quality from fullback, would provide Manchester United with greater balance on both sides of the ball.

United will need to submit a significant offer, as Newcastle will likely demand a fee well above his £34m Transfermarkt valuation, especially with three years left on his contract.