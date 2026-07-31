Arsenal interested in signing Bournemouth forward Rayan this summer

Arsenal won the Premier League last season and are looking to defend their crown next year but it’s fair to say Mikel Arteta needs some more quality and depth, especially in the offensive department, to push for the title once more.

While signing a left winger is key for the Gunners, more so after Leandro Trossard’s exit, they have yet to make any significant roads over any of their targets after they missed on out acquiring Morgan Rogers.

Sun Sport has reported that Arsenal are now interested in signing Rayan from Bournemouth. With seven goals and two assists in the Premier League since joining the club in January from Vasco da Gama, the Brazilian international’s stock has massively risen.

Bournemouth could be ready to let the 20-year-old within six months of signing him and will demand £85 million from any interested party, as per the source. Whether Arsenal are ready to pay the amount remains to be seen.

Rayan not what Arsenal need right now

Rayan is an exceptional right winger. His burst of pace, confidence to drive at defenders, dribbling and powerful shoot make him a lethal attacker, with his directness at a young age particularly proving impressive at Bournemouth.

Having impressed in his early days in the Premier League, his £85 million asking price comes as no surprise. Arsenal, however, are in no need of another right winger as it’s a position where Mikel Arteta already has adequate depth.

Earlier this year, Bukayo Saka committed his future to the Gunners until June 2031. He is one of the squad’s best players and has a capable back-up in Noni Madueke, who is not the best first-choice option but has proven handy when needed.

Arsenal’s focus for the remainder of the transfer window must be to bring in a specialist left winger and with players like Julian Alvarez and Nico Williams, there is every reason to believe that a quality transfer will eventually materialise.