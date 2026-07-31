Tottenham Hotspur identify Hoffenheim ace Fisnik Asllani as Eli Junior Kroupi alternative

Tottenham Hotspur have been keen on signing a striker this summer and had made Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi their chief target. However, he will now serve up to four months injured, thus forcing the Lilywhites to consider alternative options.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Spurs are now interested in signing Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani after the Kosovan international scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions for the German club last season.

Dominic Solanke’s fitness problems, coupled with Richarlison’s inconsistent form in the final third, have compelled the Lilywhites to took at young and reliable options to lead their line and Asllani’s purchase might prove to be relatively cost-effective too.

While his contract with Hoffenheim runs until June 2029, Transfermarkt values the striker at a reasonable £30 million. Hoffenheim’s asking price has yet to be known, but Spurs will fancy signing Asllani amidst a lack of competition.

Excellent option for De Zerbi’s side

Fisnik Asllani is a striker on paper but does a fantastic job to help out with the overall attacking game. The number of assists he provided last season in spite of playing centrally and closer to the box is evidence of his strong chance creation.

The 23-year-old, who is 6 foot and 3 inches tall, can hold the ball up superbly to link up with wingers. He can use his physique to hold off defenders in the box, has a strong aerial prowess and gets into intelligent positions to clinically finish chances in the box.

Asllani’s personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to be much of an issue as joining the Londoners will likely yield him a much higher salary than he earns at Hoffenheim, whilst giving him the chance to compete at a significantly higher level.

It will be interesting to see if he is now the priority for Tottenham or whether they want to continue exploring the transfer market for other options, particularly players with more experience under their belts.