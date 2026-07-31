Man Utd make enquiries over deal to sign Francisco Conceicao

Manchester United have made enquiries over a deal to sign Juventus winger Francisco Conceição this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Conceição began his development in Sporting CP’s acclaimed academy, progressing through the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 age groups before switching to FC Porto in 2018, where he established himself.

While with Porto, he amassed 94 appearances in all competitions and played a key role in helping the club clinch the 2021-22 Primeira Liga trophy and two Portuguese Cups.

However, he was not starting games regularly; hence, he moved to the Eredivisie to join 36-time champions Ajax in 2022, where he impressed enough that Porto brought him back permanently in 2024 following a season-long loan.

Juventus then moved to acquire the 23-year-old, initially on a temporary deal before making the transfer permanent last summer. Since arriving in Turin, the 23-year-old has featured on 82 occasions in all competitions, while his growing influence at club level has also cemented his place in Portugal’s senior squad, earning selections for both UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with reports in recent days via Football Talk revealing that Liverpool have shown a concrete interest in signing Conceição.

It appears Man Utd are now looking to trump the Reds to sign Conceição, as Nicolo Schira claims that the Red Devils have made enquiries over a potential deal to sign the right winger this summer.

‘Incredible’ winger

Despite having four years left in his contract with Juventus, Schira adds that the Portugal international could leave the Serie A giants this summer amid interest from United.

Francisco Conceição is the type of winger who constantly demands the ball and thrives on taking responsibility in decisive moments. That fearless mentality was best illustrated at UEFA Euro 2024, when he came off the bench to score Portugal’s dramatic stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic, which made former coach Roberto Martinez describe him as ‘incredible’ after the game.

There is little doubt about the 23-year-old’s technical ability or his relentless intensity without the ball, yet questions remain over whether his end product is good enough for United.

Despite enjoying spells with Porto, Ajax and Juventus, Conceição has never reached double figures for goals in a single campaign, with his highest being eight.

Although his £25m Transfermarkt valuation represents good value, Manchester United would be better off investing those funds in a more proven goalscorer capable of helping the club compete for domestic and European honours next season.