Liverpool preparing formal offer to sign Francisco Conceiçao

Liverpool are preparing to submit a formal offer to sign Francisco Conceição from Juventus this summer, according to Tuttoport.

The 23-year-old began his career at Sporting CP’s renowned academy, where he came through the ranks at U15, 17, and 19 before joining Primeira Liga rivals Porto in 2018.

It was with the Dragoes that he made his mark, featuring 93 times in all competitions and providing 24 goal contributions. He was part of the squad that won the 2021-22 Primeira Liga title and the 2022 and 2024 Portuguese cups.

Reduced roles saw him join Ajax in 2022, where he impressed, before Porto re-signed him permanently in 2024 after a season-long loan move.

Juventus later secured his signature, firstly on loan before the deal was made permanent last summer. Since moving to Turin, he has featured in 82 games across all competitions. His displays have earned him a place in Portugal’s international setup, and he has been invited to the last two major tournaments for his country (Euro 2024 & 2026 FIFA World Cup).

According to Tuttosport, Juventus’ failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League has led to interest in several of their players, including Conceição.

Concrete interest

One of the clubs now looking to sign Conceição is Liverpool, according to the report, which claims that the Reds have shown a concrete interest in signing the 23-year-old this summer.

It appears the club are accelerating efforts to complete the deal, with the Italian outlet adding that the Merseyside giants are willing to submit a £42m offer to Juventus for the Portuguese winger’s potential transfer to Anfield.

Conceição is an exciting winger who likes to take the game by the scruff of the neck. One of the highlights of his career was at the 2024 Euros, where he scored Portugal’s winner at stoppage time in the 2-1 win over the Czech Republic.

However, while his work rate and on-ball qualities are remarkable, his output remains a cause for concern, especially for a club like Liverpool looking to replace Mohamed Salah.

Throughout spells with Porto, Ajax and Juventus, the 23-year-old has yet to hit double figures in goals in a single season, with his highest coming in the 2023-24 season, when he netted eight for Porto.

As such, Liverpool should instead focus on other prolific wingers who can guarantee a higher, more consistent goal output heading into the next season.