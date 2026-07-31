Arsenal enter race for Barcelona star Ferran Torres



According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Arsenal have become the frontrunners to sign Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres.

The Gunners have already signed a new forward in Christos Tzolis, but the Greek is not viewed as an assured starter.

The London giants have been heavily linked with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior recently, but the Brazilian is more likely to pen a new long-term contract, as per Estadio Deportivo.

As a result, the Premier League champions have switched their attention elsewhere and it is reported that they have emerged as the frontrunners to land Torres in ‘recent hours’.

Barcelona have yet to convince the Spaniard to extend his contract expiring next summer, and they are expected to sell him if they can’t persuade him to change his stance very soon.

Torres could be prised away for between £39 million and £43 million.

Top class

Torres has developed into a consistent contributor of goals and assists during his time at Camp Nou. He was initially on Arsenal’s radar during his Manchester City days, but he returned to Spain with Barcelona.

The 26-year-old primarily played as a centre-forward for the Blaugrana last campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing 3 assists. He had a quiet World Cup for Spain as a substitute, but made a huge mark in the final against Argentina.

The ex-Man City man scored in the second half of extra-time to etch his name in La Roja’s history books. Torres could now move on from Barcelona, given that they may have to pay an additional fee to the Cityzens if he pens a new deal.

Estadio Deportivo have highlighted that Barcelona are struggling to convince Torres over a renewal, but The Athletic reveal something else. They say that Barcelona have to pay an extra £6.8 million to Man City if he signs a fresh contract.

Barcelona are keen to avoid that prospect. Arsenal have been linked with Torres and they could consider him as a solution on the left wing where he has played almost 100 times in his career. He could be seen as a starter ahead of Tzolis.

Arsenal could realistically target the World Cup winner if Vinicius become unattainable.