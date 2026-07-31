Liverpool hold talks to sign AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori

Liverpool have reportedly made contact to sign AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, as per Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, the 28-year-old made a handful of appearances for the first team. Having struggled to break into the starting line-up, he went out on loan on several occasions before joining the Rossoneri permanently in 2021.

The Englishman has established himself as a regular starter for the Italian giants and has enjoyed great success, helping his side win a Serie A title and Supercoppa Italiana.

In 37 appearances across all competitions, Tomori registered three assists and kept 13 clean sheets last campaign.

Now, Tutto Juve report that Liverpool’s new manager Andoni Iraola is keen on reinforcing the backline by signing a new experienced centre-back despite already purchasing Jeremy Jacquet.

They have identified Tomori as a serious option and have already held initial talks with Milan over this deal. The Italian giants don’t want to part ways with him, but considering his existing deal is set to run until next summer, they might be ready to cash-in on him if they fail to tie him down to a fresh term over the coming weeks.

The report state that Juventus are also interested in him; therefore, Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation, with the player valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt.

Tomori to Liverpool

Tomori is a 6ft 1in tall right-footed centre-back by trait but can provide cover at right-back if needed. He is quick, strong, can play out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Following Ibrahima Konate’s departure as a free agent, Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni alongside Jacquet as options to deploy in the centre-back positions.

However, Leoni has been sidelined due to a serious knee issue, while Gomez has had numerous fitness problems in recent years. Van Dijk, meanwhile, has reached the twilight of his career and displayed signs of decline last term.

Therefore, Liverpool could do with signing a new centre-back. Tomori is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for the Merseyside club should they purchase him.