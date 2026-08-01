Premier League
Tottenham pressing hard to sign Man City’s Savinho
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly pressing hard to sign Manchester City forward Savinho, as per Italian outlet Milanlive.it.
The 22-year-old came into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for Girona during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he helped his side secure Champions League football by finishing third in La Liga.
After being attracted by him, the Citizens decided to purchase him a couple of years ago. He showed glimpses of his qualities in his debut Premier League campaign.
However, he struggled to break into Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up last term, commencing only 11 matches across the Premier League and Champions League.
Still, Tottenham have expressed their interest in signing him to reinforce their attacking department. Now, Milanlive.it report that Tottenham are pressing hard to secure his services.
However, AC Milan are also interested in the South American as they believe he would be an ideal option to replace Rafael Leao. Although Spurs have already stepped up their efforts to seal the deal, the Rossoneri are keeping a close eye on his situation. They are prepared to make a move if an opportunity arises.
Having recently signed an extension at Man City, Savinho still has a contract until 2031. So, the Citizens are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in, with the player valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt.
Savinho to Tottenham
Savinho is a left-footed, versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank. He is quick, strong, technically sound, and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas. Moreover, the youngster is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the flanks and works hard without possession.
Tottenham have struggled with fitness problems in the attacking department in recent times as Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert have been out due to serious knee issues.
So, Spurs could do with signing a new winger. Savinho is a talented player and hasn’t reached his prime yet. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.
However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium during this offseason.
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