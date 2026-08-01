Tottenham & Arsenal eye move to sign Hugo Camberos

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly interested in GD Guadalajara forward Hugo Camberos, as per Mexican outlet TUDN.

After enduring a dire campaign last term, the Lilywhites have decided to rebuild the squad under Roberto De Zerbi’s guidance in this window.

Having solidified the backline by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, Spurs have purchased Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali to upgrade the engine room.

Now, they have shifted focus to the attacking department and have been linked with a few names, with Savinho, Cody Gakpo and Eli Junior Kroupi being among them.

However, TUDN report that Tottenham are also interested in Camberos. They sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old in action for Mexico against Guatemala in the U20 CONCACAF Championship. He helped his country win the game 4-0 by scoring a goal.

Apart from the Lilywhites, Arsenal’s scouts were also present to keep a close eye on his performances in this encounter.

The youngster is valued at around £2m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. So, Guadalajara aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer.

However, if clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham eventually make a move, the Mexican side would be forced to cash-in on him.

Battle

Camberos is a right-footed right-winger by trait but is also efficient on the opposite side. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the flanks.

Arsenal currently have Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke as options to deploy on the right flank. So, they don’t need to invest more to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

However, they have been working hard to reinforce the left flank. Having sold Leandro Trossard, Arsenal have purchased Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. Moreover, Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on signing a new marquee left-winger, and Arsenal have been linked with a few names.

Camberos is a talented young player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Tottenham with a view to the long-term future should either club eventually manage to secure his services.