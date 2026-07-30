Tottenham Hotspur ‘like’ Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly ‘like’ Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites currently have Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus as options to deploy on the flanks. However, Kulusevski has been out injured for more than a year.

On the other hand, Kudus enjoyed a promising start at Tottenham after joining from West Ham United last summer. However, he struggled with fitness problems during the second half of last campaign.

Odobert, meanwhile, has sustained a serious knee issue and is set to remain sidelined for an extended period.

Now, on his Here We Go Podcast, Romano states that Tottenham are considering reinforcing the frontline by purchasing two new forwards and have identified Savinho as a serious option.

However, they also ‘like’ Gakpo and could make a concrete approach to secure his services over the coming weeks.

Romano said:

“I expect Tottenham to sign two players, and I’m still keeping an eye on Cody Gakpo because he’s another player they like, if Liverpool open the door.”

Gakpo is valued at around £51m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2030. Therefore, Liverpool aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure, Liverpool have been left thin in numbers on the flanks. So, Andoni Iraola might be hoping to keep hold of the Dutchman.

Gakpo to Tottenham

The 27-year-old, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a right-footed left-winger by trait but previously featured centrally under Jurgen Klopp. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Gakpo is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. He has shown glimpses of his qualities for club and country in recent years.

Therefore, the Netherlands international would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from Anfield before the September 1st transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have revamped the defence by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke. Moreover, they have upgraded the engine room by purchasing Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.