Arsenal have finalised signing of Bruno Guimaraes



According to ESPN Brasil, Arsenal have finalised the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Gunners have been hot on the trail of the Brazil international for the past few weeks, and have eventually reached an agreement with the Magpies for his transfer.

Arsenal have agreed to pay £70 million upfront for the 28-year-old midfielder with a further £10 million in add-ons.

Guimaraes has had an evident desire to join the Premier League holders, and Newcastle have facilitated the transfer after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Matter of time

The Gunners have had a quiet summer transfer window compared to last year. They have made one new outfield signing in Christos Tzolis, who has impressed.

Tzolis got an assist in a closed-doors friendly against MK Dons (3-0 win) and also scored in the 4-1 victory over Girona on the road on Saturday evening.

The Greek ace looks a quality acquisition already, but the fans would ideally want more transfer activity as the club seek to defend their Premier League title.

Guimaraes, praised as ‘very special‘ by manager Eddie Howe, would certainly be a statement signing for the Gunners. The Brazilian is in the prime of his career and had a brilliant campaign with the Magpies.

He notched up 9 goals and 6 assists in the league last season despite missing a couple of months during the second half of the campaign with a hamstring issue.

Guimaraes also dazzled with his defensive contributions. The midfielder won 6 duels and 2 tackles per outing with 5 recoveries. He exhibited a tireless work rate.

The 28-year-old looks a perfect partner for Declan Rice in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield next season and his leadership qualities should likewise benefit the club.

With Rice managing neural hamstring pain, there could be matches next term where he may need to be rested. Guimaraes has shown that he can play as a lone no.6 as well.

Hence, he would be a value-for-money signing despite the huge outlay. The inflated nature of the current transfer window means the price is pretty much fair.

Arsenal could wrap up Guimaraes’ transfer in the next couple of days with the Times reporting that a medical could be scheduled as early as Monday.