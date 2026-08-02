Man Utd making ‘contacts’ to sign Newcastle’s Lewis Hall

Manchester United are reportedly making ‘contacts’ to sign Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils currently have Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw as options to deploy in the left-back position. Moreover, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui can provide cover in this position if needed.

However, the duo is more comfortable on the opposite side. Academy youngster Harry Amass can also play on the left side of the defence if needed.

But Shaw has had numerous fitness problems over the years and has entered the final year of his current contract. On the other hand, Dorgu has displayed his best as a forward rather than a fullback in recent months.

So, it appears the 20-time English champions are considering signing a new left-back as a potential long-term replacement for Shaw. Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Man Utd consider Hall as the ‘top target’ and have been making ‘contacts’ to learn about the details of signing him.

However, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Newcastle aren’t in any rush to sell him and could be looking to keep hold of him, having already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. Moreover, Bruno Guimaraes has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Hall is a technically gifted left-footed left-back. He is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, and can thread passes between the lines. Moreover, he is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas and is solid in defensive contributions.

Hall to Man Utd

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, Hall, valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, joined Newcastle on an initial loan deal in 2023 before the deal became permanent the following year.

He has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and possesses the potential to flourish at the highest level. He even helped his side win the EFL Cup last year. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from St James’ Park this summer.