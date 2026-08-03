Arsenal at final stage of completing Bruno Guimaraes transfer

Arsenal are at the ‘final stage’ of completing the signing of Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Guimarães has been Arsenal’s priority midfield target this summer, and understandably so due to his remarkable, consistent form since arriving in England from Lyon in 2022.

He has featured in 195 games for Newcastle over the past four seasons, registering 63 goal involvements, including 17 in all competitions last season.

He also notably captained the Magpies to a historic Carabao Cup triumph in March 2025, ending the club’s 70-year trophy drought and their first major domestic title since 1955.

At the international level, Guimarães has been a mainstay in the Brazil squad since debuting in November 2020, going on to make 47 more appearances. He also featured in four games at the World Cup. He provided four assists, the joint second most in the tournament alongside Lionel Messi, Martin Ødegaard, Kylian Mbappé, and Brahim Diaz, only bettered by Michael Olise’s tally of seven.

It’s no surprise that his high-level performances and consistency have piqued the interest of the Gunners, who have been keen on signing him.

It appears a deal is nearing completion, as Nicolo Schira now reports that Guimarães’ transfer to Arsenal from Newcastle is at the ‘final stage’ on a £77m fee.

‘World-class’ midfielder

The Italian journalist adds that only the last details remain to be finalised, and the Gunners are confident of formalising the Brazilian’s transfer to the Emirates Stadium on a five-year contract.

Both the statistics and his overall profile suggest Guimarães possesses many of the qualities needed to thrive under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Since completing his first full Premier League season, the Brazilian has featured in more than 85% of the league minutes available, a record that places him among the competition’s most durable players while highlighting an excellent fitness record capable of sustaining consistent performances over a prolonged period.

His quality in possession is every bit as impressive. Eddie Howe’s description of the midfielder as ‘world class’ is reflected in the numbers, with Guimarães finishing the most recent Premier League campaign among the division’s top five players for both line-breaking passes (46) and through balls (21), underlining his ability to unlock opposition defences from deep.

With a deal nearing completion, it’ll be interesting to see the midfield combination Arteta will utilise next season as he looks to retain his side’s dominance in the league and in Europe.