Man Utd investigating move for Myles Lewis-Skelly



According to The Independent, Manchester United are considering the prospect of signing Arsenal ace Myles Lewis-Skelly during the ongoing transfer window.

The Red Devils have already strengthened their midfield department with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer, but they are still in the transfer market for another quality midfielder.

The club are likewise exploring the possibility of signing a new left-back to support Luke Shaw. Lewis-Skelly can operate in both of those roles and has now emerged as a target for Man United.

The Independent claim that United have held a long-standing interest in the 19-year-old, and they are investigating whether the Gunners will open the door for Lewis-Skelly’s potential summer transfer.

Arsenal would prefer to keep their academy graduate, but the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes could have an impact on the future of the Englishman over the coming weeks.

Difficult deal

Lewis-Skelly had a fabulous debut campaign with the Gunners first-team in 2024/25. He made 42 appearances in all competitions and played exclusively from the left-back position for the club.

The 2025/26 season was a completely different one for him. The teenager was mostly on the bench as Riccardo Calafiori and new signing Piero Hincapie were picked for the left-back position ahead of him.

However, he managed to change his fortunes in early May. With Martin Zubimendi experiencing a big dip in form, Lewis-Skelly became an assured starter in the heart of the midfield alongside Declan Rice.

Things could change again for Lewis-Skelly with Arsenal on the cusp of landing Guimaraes. The 28-year-old is one of the best all-round midfielders in the division, and would instantly become a guaranteed starter on his arrival.

Lewis-Skelly, described as ‘fantastic‘ by Jamie Carragher, could be restricted to a substitute role once more, but United could still find it difficult to land his signature. First of all, Arsenal are more likely to offload other outcasts instead of looking into the sale of Lewis-Skelly.

Even if they open the door for his exit, United may struggle to convince him. He may not want to leave the Gunners to play second fiddle to Shaw at left-back, while competing with Kobbie Mainoo, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Mason Mount for two central midfield spots.

Hence, it appears likely that Lewis-Skelly will continue at Arsenal for next season at least.