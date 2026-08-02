Tottenham plotting audacious swoop to sign Victor Osimhen

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting an ambitious swoop to sign prolific Nigerian international centre-forward Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Osimhen, described as ‘phenomenal’ by former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti, was famously a subject of keen interest to Chelsea in the summer of 2024 before the transfer reportedly fell through after the Blues failed to agree terms with Napoli.

The forward went on to join Galatasaray in a big-money move and wasted no time in stamping his foot. Despite first arriving in Turkey three weeks after the league had resumed, he went on to clinch the 2024-25 Gol Kralı award after finishing as the Süper Lig’s top scorer with 26 goals.

He was yet again in consistent form last season, providing 30 goal contributions in all competitions, including ten in ten UEFA Champions League games, with his goalscoring prowess attracting keen interest from several clubs, including Tottenham.

This is according to CaughtOffside, which claims that Tottenham have received the green light to initiate formal contact over Osimhen’s transfer and are optimistic personal terms would not prove to be a difficult hurdle.

‘Phenomenal’ forward

Although club-to-club contacts are set to take place, it appears the club are already stepping up efforts over the deal, as the report adds that Spurs have made initial £50m and £55m proposals to Galatasaray, who are demanding a £65m fee for Osimhen.

However, Tottenham are set to face stern competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, while Atletico Madrid have also shown interest in the Nigerian forward, which could drive his valuation higher, according to the report.

Ever since bursting onto the scene with Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, where he claimed the U17 World Cup Golden Boot with a record-breaking ten goals, Osimhen has maintained a level of consistent goalscoring form that few forwards in Europe can match.

Having finished as the fourth-highest scorer in his debut season with Lille, he went on to claim the Serie A Golden Boot with Napoli in 2022-23 after netting 26 times, before matching that exact tally the following season to top the scoring charts in the Turkish Süper Lig as well.

Although he lost the top scorer award to compatriot Paul Onuachu last season, Osimhen netted 22 goals in what was an injury-plagued season for him.

That level of goalscoring form would be a perfect fit for Roberto De Zerbi’s attack, handing the manager an upgrade on their current centre-forward options should a deal be formalised.