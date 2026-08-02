Everton now eyeing swoop to sign Nahuel Molina from Atletico Madrid

Everton have expressed interest in signing Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina this summer, as per Tuttomercatoweb.

Molina first came to the limelight in his native country while on the books of Boca Juniors. After impressing in the youth ranks, he was handed his first team debut at just 17 in a 1-0 win over San Martín de San Juan in February 2016.

He later had two successful loan spells at Defensa and Rosario Central before joining Udinese on a free transfer in the summer of 2020

The fullback played a key role in keeping the Italian club in the top flight despite their constant relegation struggles, and his solid defensive displays earned him a move to Atletico Madrid in 2022.

Since arriving at the Spanish capital, Molina has established himself as one of the most reliable fullbacks, not just for his club, featuring in 181 appearances across all competitions.

At the international level, Molina has also been instrumental to Argentina’s surge over the last four years, winning a World Cup and two Copa América titles.

Such experience and reliability at both the club and international levels will undoubtedly draw interest from several clubs.

One of the clubs showing interest in Molina is Everton, according to Tuttomercatoweb, which claims that the Toffees highly regard the 28-year-old.

Experienced fullback

With his contract running out next summer and no reported talk of an extension yet, the Italian outlet adds that Molina could depart Atletico this summer, and the Merseyside giants are now closely monitoring the situation ahead of a potential summer swoop.

However, Everton are not alone in the race, as Tuttomercatoweb reports that AS Roma, Napoli and Atalanta are set to battle with the Toffees in the race for the Argentine international this summer.

Molina, at 28, is at the peak stage of his career, and his experience on the biggest stages, having started in two World Cup finals, is exactly what David Moyes needs in his squad.

He possesses the physicality, experience and combativeness to thrive in the Premier League, while his constant attacking forays could hand the manager a valuable outlet on the counter.

With Tuttomercatoweb reporting that the fullback is expected to depart the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, Everton will hope to entice him with the prospect of regular playing time for him to join them ahead of other interested clubs.

Molina would also come at a bargain fee, as Atletico Madrid are unlikely to demand a fee significantly above his £12m Transfermarkt valuation with a year left on his contract.