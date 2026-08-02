Man Utd now eyeing move for Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer, according to Calciomercato.it.

Koopmeiners began his career in the Netherlands, coming through the ranks at AZ Alkmaar at the U17, U19, and U21 levels before making his first team debut in October 2025.

He went on to make 154 appearances for De Kaasboeren, and despite not being a natural attacking midfielder, he scored a sky-high 43 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit.

After three seasons in the top flight for Alkmaar, he joined Atalanta in the summer of 2021. He was a key part of La Dea’s surge under Gian Piero Gasperini and was crucial to the club’s historic 2024 Europa League triumph.

Described as ‘world class’ by Italian football expert Willem Haak, he arrived at Juventus in the summer of 2024 with a lot of promise and potential and showed early glimpses of his qualities under former coach Thiago Motta.

However, things have not exactly gone to plan in Turin, especially since the arrival of Luciano Spalletti. His underwhelming displays saw him drop down the pecking order, especially last season, when he made just 18 starts in Serie A and failed to register a single goal contribution.

Koopmeiners set to depart Juventus

Now, according to Calciomercato.It, Juventus head coach Spalletti prefers Douglas Luiz over Koopmeiners in his midfield, which could lead the Dutchman to explore other options in search of regular playing time.

One of the clubs now looking to sign him is Man Utd, according to the report, which claims that the Red Devils have expressed interest in signing the 28-year-old this summer.

It appears Juventus, on the other hand, are open to Koopmeiners’ exit, as the Italian outlet adds that the Bianconeri’s CEO, Giovanni Carnevali, is looking to recoup at least £25m from the sale of the Dutch midfielder, who is also of keen interest to Aston Villa.

The Netherlands international is now increasingly likely to depart Juventus, who are also open to a loan deal with an obligation-to-buy clause for the Dutchman, with United now showing interest, according to the report.

So far this summer, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have been added to Michael Carrick’s midfield, and the former is already proving his worth in pre-season so far.

While £25m is a good fee for an experienced 28-year-old, it is important to note that Koopmeiners has not been in his best form over the past year. As such, United should instead reinvest the funds into a more reliable, consistent defensive midfielder.