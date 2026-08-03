Tottenham battling with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Ndiaye

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, as per Caught Offside.

Having avoided relegation on the final day of last campaign, the Lilywhites have been working hard to overhaul the squad under Roberto De Zerbi’s guidance this summer.

After solidifying the backline by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, Spurs have purchased Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes to revamp the midfield department.

Now, they have shifted focus to upgrading the frontline and have been linked with numerous names. Caught Offside claim that Tottenham have expressed their interest in Ndiaye and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop.

However, Man Utd, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Aston Villa are also interested in him. Therefore, the 26-year-old isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Everton’s aren’t in any rush to sell him and have made it clear that they won’t let him leave for anything less than £75m.

The report state that purchasing Ndiaye won’t be straightforward for the Premier League clubs as Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are currently in pole position to secure his services. They are even preparing to launch a formal £51m bid to test Everton’s resolve.

Battle

United currently have Matheus Cunha, Marcus Rashford and Patrick Dorgu as options to deploy on the left flank. So, Michael Carrick doesn’t need to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

On the other hand, Arsenal are keen on revamping the left flank this summer. They have already purchased Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge after letting Leandro Trossard join Besiktas.

Ndiaye is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is currently at the prime stage of his career and has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League.

He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Man Utd or Tottenham should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club, the Emirates club or De Zerbi’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.