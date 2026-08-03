Tottenham & Chelsea eye move to sign Giorgio Scalvini

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, as per The Sun.

After struggling with their leaky defence, the Lilywhites have decided to address this issue by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke this summer.

Still, The Sun report that Spurs are planning to purchase a new centre-back if Cristian Romero eventually leaves over the coming weeks and are interested in Scalvini.

Tottenham have been monitoring the Italian’s development and have already made direct approaches to the player’s representatives to learn the details of a potential signing.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, Atalanta aren’t in any rush to sell him, and they usually play hardball when it comes to letting their big assets leave. They want around £43m, and the player is open to moving to the Premier League.

Therefore, agreeing on personal terms with him won’t be an issue for Spurs. However, the report state that Tottenham will have to overcome fierce competition to finalise the operation as Chelsea and Newcastle United have also been keeping a close eye on him.

Like Tottenham, the Blues and the Magpies have also enquired about him. Newcastle are even ready to test Atalanta’s resolve by launching a £34m proposal.

Battle

Despite already purchasing Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, Chelsea want a new centre-back as Xabi Alonso is ready to let five CBs leave this summer.

Scalvini is a 6ft 4in tall, right-footed, technically gifted defender. He is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The 22-year-old showcased glimpses of his qualities last term, making four goal contributions and keeping five clean sheets in 24 Serie A appearances.

Scalvini is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Chelsea should either club purchase him.

However, Scalvini has had numerous fitness problems in recent years. So, Chelsea and Tottenham need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.