Tottenham maintaining contacts to sign Ferran Torres

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly maintained contact to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, as per TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites currently have Dominic Solanke and Richarlison as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. However, the Englishman struggled with fitness problems last term.

The Brazilian was Spurs’ highest scorer last season, but he has entered the final 12 months of his current contract. So, his long-term future isn’t secured in the English capital.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after overhauling the midfield and defence, Tottenham are considering reinforcing the frontline this summer and have identified Torres as a serious option due to his versatility.

The North London club have even maintained contact with the player’s representatives over a potential move. Torres has entered the final year of his current contract, and Barcelona were initially willing to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term.

They wanted to hold talks over the deal after the World Cup, but negotiations never took place, and Barcelona are now open to cashing-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Apart from Tottenham, Arsenal are keeping a close eye on his situation as Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of him and they are ready to make a move if an opportunity arises.

Torres to Tottenham

However, the report state that Paris Saint-Germain are currently in pole position to seal the deal. Luis Enrique has made direct contact with the player to persuade him to join, and he is attracted by the prospect of playing under him.

Talks between Les Parisiens and the forward’s camp regarding personal terms are progressing well. However, if the move to the French capital eventually falls through, Torres would be ready to move to the Premier League and his preferred destination is London.

Torres has displayed his best as a striker in recent years but is also comfortable on either flank. The 26-year-old helped Barcelona win the La Liga title and Supercopa de España last season, scoring 21 goals and registering three assists across all competitions.

He is a talented player and knows about the Premier League’s physicality, having previously played for Manchester City. So, Torres would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to purchase him.