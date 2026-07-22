Chelsea exploring move to sign John Stones

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing England international centre-back John Stones on a free transfer from Manchester City, as per The Athletic.

Stones and Chelsea had previously been one of the hottest transfer topics after he was heavily linked with Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea.

After the Portuguese manager guided the Blues to their fourth Premier League title, he sought to bolster his backline, with reports revealing that Stones was a subject of persistent interest from the London club.

The Englishman eventually remained at Merseyside but soon moved to join Manchester City the following season in a then-record fee for a defender.

Since arriving at the Etihad, Stones has lived up to expectations and fully justified his price tag, establishing himself as one of the most decorated English footballers.

He made 295 appearances for the Cityzens, winning six Premier Leagues, five Carabao Cups, three FA Cups, two Community Shields, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one Club World Cup in his ten years at the Etihad.

After failing in their first attempt in 2015, it appears Chelsea are looking to finally sign Stones, with The Athletic reporting that the Blues are considering a move for the 32-year-old this summer.

Bargain swoop

Xabi Alonso wants to add more experience to their squad, as evidenced in their pursuit of Sunderland’s 34-year-old midfielder Granit Xhaka, and they are set to bring similar experienced players, with Stones now being eyed, according to the report.

The Athletic adds that Chelsea are looking to sign two new centre-backs, having made enquiries to sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, and have also shortlisted Stones among their targets for this summer following the expiration of his contract.

The England international’s injury concerns, having played 20 games over the past two seasons, raise valid concerns.

Still, the prospect of signing an experienced centre-back with 257 Premier League appearances who can play in midfield while also offering a high level of leadership that has looked nonexistent both on the pitch and in the dressing room

The Barnsley-born defender proved in the World Cup that he is still reliable whenever called upon. He made five appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side, including starts against Norway in the quarter-final and Argentina in the semi-final.

With an additional centre-back also being explored, Chelsea will be optimistic about managing his game time if he joins, keeping him readily available for big games where more experience is needed.