Tottenham showing ‘strong interest’ in Man City star Omar Marmoush

Tottenham Hotspur are showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Among the Premier League clubs and across Europe, Tottenham have made one of the strongest statements in the ongoing transfer window.

In defence, they have confirmed the arrival of Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth and Andy Robertson from Liverpool on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke is set to reunite with Roberto De Zerbi after Spurs completed the deal to sign him from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Midfield has also been a position the club have deliberately and adequately strengthened and could reinforce further, having already completed big-money, club-record deals for Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United and Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

The attack now appears to be the next area the club are looking to reinforce and have been linked with several profiles in recent weeks, with City’s Marmoush now emerging as their latest target.

This is according to CaughtOffside, which claims that Tottenham have shown a ‘strong interest’ in signing the Egyptian international this summer.

Tottenham preparing formal offer to sign Marmoush

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi is ‘keen’ on adding him to his attack, with the club now preparing to submit a formal offer to sign him ‘in the coming days’, as per the report.

With three years left in his contract at the Etihad, City will be looking to recoup a considerable fee from Marmoush’s sale. It’s no surprise that CaughtOffside adds that eight-time Premier League champions have placed a £51m valuation on the 27-year-old, who is also of keen interest to Aston Villa, Barcelona, Juventus and Galatasaray.

Marmoush brings significant versatility to the final third, able to operate across the frontline and even in an attacking midfield role when required.

Although he found regular starts difficult to come by last season, there is a growing belief that the Egyptian international could recapture the form that made him one of Europe’s most coveted attackers during his spell at Eintracht Frankfurt if entrusted with a consistent run of games under Roberto De Zerbi.

Marmoush would hand the Italian manager a versatile forward who is clinical in front of goal should Tottenham agree to meet City’s £51m valuation.