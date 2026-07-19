Tottenham pushing to sign Savinho from Man City

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Savinho from Manchester City this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Despite enduring the most disappointing campaign of any side that finished inside the top 17, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as one of the most proactive clubs in the current summer transfer window.

They have already bolstered their squad with major additions in defence and midfield, and the attack is another area they are looking to reinforce after netting just 48 league goals last season.

Last summer, Spurs were keen on signing City’s Savinho, but the deal fell through after a series of bids were reportedly rejected by City, as the Brazilian opted to extend his contract at the Etihad.

Spurs subsequently shifted their focus to alternative attacking reinforcements, bringing in the versatile Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, while Xavi Simons completed a deadline-day switch from RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, game time has been difficult to come by for Savinho, having started only 14 matches in all competitions last season, with just seven of those coming in the Premier League, fuelling speculation that he could seek a move elsewhere.

Despite last summer’s failed move, Tottenham remain keen on signing Savinho, with Nicolo Schira reporting that Spurs are pushing to sign the 22-year-old.

Tottenham pushing to sign Savinho

The north London club are preparing to submit a formal £68m offer to City for the Brazilian international’s potential transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, according to the report.

In a boost to Tottenham, Schira adds that Savinho has given his availability to sign for Roberto De Zerbi’s side on a five-year contract with the option of another year.

Spurs’ pursuit of Savinho comes after a challenging period in the wide attacking positions. The North London side sanctioned Brennan Johnson’s departure in January, while injuries to Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus have severely limited their options on the right wing.

The situation has been made even more difficult by Dejan Kulusevski’s prolonged spells on the treatment table, further highlighting the need to recruit another attacking player.

Savinho would be an ideal attacker to hand De Zerbi a direct, pacey, and consistently goal-threatening winger for next season. Spurs will hope their proposed £68m offer is accepted by City, who reportedly rebuffed several of their offers last summer.