Liverpool agree personal terms with Bradley Barcola ahead of £85m bid

Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle with French winger Bradley Barcola for his transfer to Anfield from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as per Nicolo Schira.

Barcola has been one of the most highly sought-after forwards across Europe and, unsurprisingly, due to his consistent performances in recent seasons.

After his breakthrough with Lyon, he joined PSG in the summer of 2023 and has since established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting wingers, netting 39 goals and providing 37 assists.

He has also been a key part of PSG’s surge under Luis Enrique, winning three consecutive Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.

However, he has endured a reduced role at the club, especially following the arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

Still, he has shown a world-class level whenever he’s on the pitch, as evidenced in his 20 goal contributions in all competitions for Les Parisiens.

Barcola has been a key target for Andoni Iraola, with Football Talk, citing Fabrizio Romano, reporting that Liverpool are ‘working on a deal’ to sign the 23-year-old, who has made the club his priority.

Barcola to Liverpool

It appears personal terms have been struck, as Nicolo Schira, in a new update, reveals that Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle with Barcola.

With the youngster already willing to move to Anfield, the Italian journalist adds that the France international has agreed to a lucrative contract with the Merseyside giants until 2032.

After agreeing personal terms, Iraola’s side are now looking to agree a deal with PSG, according to Schira, who claims in a separate report that Liverpool are ready to submit a formal offer in excess of £85m to the French champions to sign Barcola.

However, while the European champions are holding on to £128-145m, the Reds remain keen on signing the left winger, having identified him as the main target to replace Mohamed Salah next season. Schira adds

Barcola played a key role in a prolific France attack that scored 20 goals at the FIFA World Cup. He enjoyed an impressive tournament on an individual level, registering three goals and one assist in seven appearances.

He would undoubtedly be a superb addition to Liverpool’s attacking options. However, it remains to be seen whether PSG will accept their proposed £85m formal offer or hold on to their £145m valuation.