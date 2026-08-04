Liverpool & Arsenal eye move to sign Givairo Read

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read, as per TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old started his youth career at Zeeburgia before spending a few years with FC Volendam. He joined the Eredivisie giants’ youth system in 2023 before making his first team debut the following year.

The youngster featured regularly at De Kuip during the 2024/25 campaign, making eight goal contributions and keeping seven clean sheets in 26 Eredivisie appearances.

However, he struggled with fitness problems last term. Still, he has been attracting a lot of attention in this transfer window. TEAMtalk claim that Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in him after monitoring his development closely over the past few years.

But, the report states that Fulham and AFC Bournemouth have held talks over a potential swoop. Having recently signed Juanlu from Sevilla, the Cherries are unlikely to make a move for the Feyenoord star anymore this summer.

Nottingham Forest have made the most concrete attempt to bring Read to the Premier League this summer. They have already launched three formal proposals worth up to £20m, as per TEAMtalk.

However, the report state that Feyenoord want around £21m and AS Roma have matched the valuation. So, they are confident of finalising the operation. Everton also expressed their interest in Read, but the player is more keen on joining the Giallorossi due to the Champions League football.

Battle

Arsenal currently have Ben White and Jurrien Timber as options to deploy in the right-back position. However, White has had numerous fitness problems in recent years.

On the other hand, Timber has been struggling with injury issues in recent months. Therefore, the Gunners could do with purchasing a new right-back.

Liverpool, meanwhile, currently have Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley as right-back options. However, the Dutchman has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Bayer Leverkusen. On the other hand, Bradley has been struggling with fitness problems.

Read is a talented RB and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.