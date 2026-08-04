Liverpool open talks to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool have opened formal talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential transfer of Bradley Barcola to Anfield this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Barcola has been Liverpool’s primary target for the attack and have been heavily linked with the Frenchman all through the duration of the transfer window.

The Reds’ interest in the left winger comes at the back of an underwhelming 2025-26 season where they finished in fifth place and 25 points adrift of the winners, Arsenal.

Despite spending heavily to bolster their attack with record-breaking moves for Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, the position was not as effective as earlier perceived, no thanks to incessant injuries and a drop in form by Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian international’s departure has further heightened the need for a new winger. At the same time, Cody Gakpo’s inconsistent form last season has raised the need for a new, reliable and prolific winger at Anfield.

Although they have already added Rodrigo Munoz from Osasuna, Barcola has been the club’s main target, with reports via Football Talk reporting that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with the Frenchman.

Now, the club are now moving to agree a deal with PSG, as Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool have initiated formal club-to-club talks with the European champions over Barcola’s possible transfer to Anfield this summer.

Club-to-club talks

Following the rejection of their initial proposal in excess of £85m, the Merseyside giants are now in ongoing talks with Les Parisiens to sign Barcola, who is keen on joining Liverpool, Romano adds.

Barcola was an integral part of France’s free-scoring frontline at the FIFA World Cup, helping Les Bleus reach a tournament-leading tally of 20 goals, and he shone individually too, chipping in with three goals and an assist.

Last season, the former Lyon starlet averaged 0.53 goals every 90 minutes, placing him in the 93rd percentile among Ligue 1 wingers.

The 23-year-old was equally clinical, averaging 1.54 shots on target per 90 minutes, a figure that ranked in the 92nd percentile among players in his position and highlighted the consistency of his finishing.

Beyond his goalscoring output, Barcola is a nightmare for defenders in one-on-one situations. His pace, close control and direct running constantly stretch opposition backlines, while his ability to exploit space in transition makes him an ideal stylistic fit for the aggressive, high-tempo, transitional football favoured by Andoni Iraola.

Should a deal be struck for Barcola, he will hand the manager a valuable attacking weapon to help challenge for titles next season.