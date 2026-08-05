Liverpool want Rayan as Bradley Barcola alternative

Liverpool have reportedly identified AFC Bournemouth star Rayan as a potential alternative option to Bradley Barcola, as per Caught Offside.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure, the Reds have purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna. However, it would be too much to ask of the youngster to fill the Egyptian’s void.

Therefore, the Merseyside club are planning to sign a new marquee winger. Initially, they attempted to buy Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, but he is now closing in on a move to Real Madrid.

As a result, Liverpool have shifted focus to signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Barcola. However, the Frenchman is a natural left-winger, and he would not be a like-for-like replacement for Salah if Andoni Iraola’s side were to sign him.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have opened talks with PSG to buy Barcola and want to spend around £86m, with the player open to moving to Anfield.

But Les Parisiens are seeking up to £145m to let him leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. So, the valuation gap between Liverpool and PSG remains significant.

As a result, Iraola’s side have started exploring alternative options and have identified Rayan as a serious option. Having played under Iraola at Vitality Stadium, the Brazilian knows about his system.

Rayan to Liverpool

Like Salah, Rayan is a left-footed right-winger. The report state that, apart from the Bournemouth star, Liverpool are also interested in Brighton and Hove Albion forward Yankuba Minteh.

Following Antoine Semenyo’s move to Manchester City, the Cherries decided to sign Rayan from Vasco Da Gama in January. So, he still has a contract until 2031 and has a £130m release clause.

The 20-year-old is a 6ft 1in tall forward and took no time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality, making seven goal contributions in 15 league matches last campaign. Moreover, he guided his side to qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Rayan is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish at the highest level. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.