Liverpool hold concrete interest in Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool reportedly hold a concrete interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Yankuba Minteh, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining Newcastle United from Danish side Odense Boldklub in 2023, the 22-year-old signed for Eredivisie giants Feyenoord on loan immediately.

He showed glimpses of his qualities at De Kuip, making 16 goal contributions in 37 appearances across all competitions. Having been impressed by his displays, Brighton decided to purchase him a couple of years ago.

The youngster showed glimpses of his qualities in his debut campaign in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in all tournaments.

However, he displayed average performances last term, making only seven goal contributions in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Still, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool hold a concrete interest in signing him. Initially, they identified the Gambian as a serious target during Arne Slot’s time in charge. Despite the Dutch boss’ departure, the Reds remain keen on him.

Brighton always play hardball to sell their big assets, and considering his existing deal is set to run until 2029, they aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer. However, the Seagulls might change their stance should they receive a £70m proposal.

Minteh to Liverpool

Meanwhile, on Anfield Index, Liverpool journalist David Lynch reports that despite already purchasing Victor Muñoz from Osasuna, the Merseyside club want a new winger alongside Bradley Barcola.

Like Mohamed Salah, Minteh is a left-footed right-winger by trait. However, he can provide cover on the opposite side if needed. He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Minteh is a talented player and hasn’t reached his prime yet. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during this offseason.

Meanwhile, Liverpool currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Rio Ngumoha alongside Muñoz as options to deploy on the flanks.

However, Chiesa has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Juventus, while Ngumoha is still very young and his game time needs to be managed carefully to help him reach his full potential.