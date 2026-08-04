Everton submit formal offer sign Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz

Everton have submitted a formal offer to sign Turkey’s international left winger Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasaray this summer, according to Turkish outlet Per Haber Turk.

Since arriving at Rams Park from Ankara Keçiörengücü in 2021, Yılmaz has developed into one of Galatasaray’s most influential players, establishing himself as a vital figure not just for the Cimbom but across the Turkish Super Lig.

Over the past five years, the 26-year-old has cemented his place as a consistent attacking presence for both club and country, with his end product reaching another level from the 2024/25 campaign onwards.

His most prolific season came in 2025/26, when he produced an outstanding return of 12 goals and 16 assists across 49 appearances in all competitions.

Although he was unable to replicate that level of impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his qualities remain intact, and it’s no surprise he is now attracting interest.

Interestingly, Yılmaz has constantly been on Everton’s radar, with reports last year via Football Talk revealing that the Toffees were plotting a swoop to sign the left winger.

It appears the Toffees remain keen on signing Yılmaz, with Turkish outlet Per Haber Turk reporting that Everton have expressed interest in signing the 6ft 1in forward who dreams of a Premier League move.

Prolific forward

David Moyes’s side are already accelerating efforts to sign him, as the report adds that the Merseyside club have submitted a formal £29m bid to Galatasaray for the Turkish winger’s potential transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, the Turkish champions deem the bid as insufficient and are demanding a £42m offer to sanction the 26-year-old’s departure, according to the report.

In a separate report from reputable Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, he claims that Everton are preparing to submit a new offer to sign Yilmaz this week.

Comparatively, among Premier League attackers, only Manchester City’s Jérémy Doku (4.28) outperforms Yilmaz’s 2.82 successful dribbles in the final third, while defensively he ranks second for successful defensive action percentage on 61%, trailing only Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh (63%), according to Comparisonator.

Considering David Moyes’ teams are renowned for making a lot of crosses, his figure of 1.18 successful crosses per 90 would have placed him fourth in the Premier League last season, behind Minteh (2.38), Gordon (1.47) and Chelsea’s Pedro Neto (1.2).

Physical duels are arguably where he’s strongest of all: 10.14 won per 90 leaves him comfortably clear of Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye (9.4) and Jack Grealish (9.2).

With a new bid being prepared, it’ll be interesting to see if it’ll be sufficient for the deal to go through this time.