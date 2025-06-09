Everton ‘approach’ Galatasaray to sign left-wing Alper Yılmaz

Everton are plotting a swoop to sign Galatasaray left-winger Baris Alper Yılmaz this summer, according to Turkish outlet A Spor.

The Turkish international was one of the standout performers in Süper Lig last season. He enjoyed his most prolific season in the Turkish top flight with 20 goal contributions across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s league-winning side.

His scintillating displays in attack for the Cimbom Aslan have put him on the radar of several European clubs, including Everton, who are looking to bolster their frontline ahead of next season.

It appears the Toffees are now looking to make progress in the deal, as A Spor claims that the Merseyside club have ‘approached’ Yilmaz over his possible transfer to Merseyside this summer.

According to the report, Everton are ready to submit an opening £20m formal offer plus add-ons to the Turkish giants as they look to seal a deal for the winger.

However, Everton’s potential opening bid could be below Galatasaray’s valuation, as the Turkish outlet suggests that the club are demanding a £29m fee to allow him to leave the Istanbul outfit in the summer.

A move for Yılmaz makes sense

Goalscoring and creativity were two of Everton’s most glaring issues last season. The Toffees could only accumulate 42 goals in 38 Premier League games, with only the relegated Ipswich Town (36), Leicester City (33) and Southampton (26) scoring fewer goals than the Merseyside outfit.

David Moyes’ side also ended the season without any player hitting double figures in goals and assists in the league, with Iliman Ndiaye and Beto netting nine and eight goals, respectively. Dwight McNeil’s seven assists were also an indication of the club’s low creative output upfront.

A potential move for Yilmaz now indicates that Moyes is looking to address the issue. The 25-year-old once labelled ‘very special’ by his ex-manager Selçuk İnan, possesses immense qualities to improve the team’s attack next season.

Yilmaz also presents a cut-price option for the club, as his £29m valuation by Galatasaray means the Friedkin Group won’t have to break the bank to acquire a player with top-flight experience, creative spark, goalscoring prowess and a winning mentality to help the club improve on their 13th place finish last season.