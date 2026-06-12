Man Utd interested in signing Fulham’s Antonee Robinson

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Fulham star Antonee Robinson, as per Sky Sports.

Since moving to Craven Cottage from Wigan Athletic back in 2020, the 28-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter. He showcased his best during the 2024/25 campaign, registering 10 assists and keeping five clean sheets in 36 Premier League appearances.

However, Robinson struggled to find regular game time due to fitness problems last term, making two goal contributions and keeping five clean sheets in 20 starts in all tournaments.

Although the 28-year-old was born and raised in England, he has been playing for the USA national team as his father has American Citizenship. He has been selected in the USA squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, Sky Sports report that Man Utd are considering signing a new left-back to support Luke Shaw following Tyrell Malacia’s departure as a free agent. Patrick Dorgu can also provide cover in the left-back position, but has showcased his best as a winger under Michael Carrick.

Man Utd are prioritising signing Newcastle United star Lewis Hall, but the Magpies are expected to demand a big fee to let him leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Therefore, Man Utd have identified Robinson as a potential alternative option in-case they fail to lure the England international to Old Trafford during this offseason.

Robinson to Man Utd

Robinson is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final two years of his current contract. So, Fulham might be open to cashing-in on him to make the most profit out of his departure.

The Fulham star is an attack-minded left-back but is also comfortable in the LWB role. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the flanks, and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

Robinson is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.