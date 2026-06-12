Man Utd eyeing surprise swoop for Robert Lewandowski



Manchester United are weighing up a contract offer for Robert Lewandowski whose contract with Barcelona expires this month.

The Red Devils had a progressive 2025/26 Premier League season. They had a sublime turnaround under manager Michael Carrick earlier this year and qualified for the Champions League after a two-year wait.

Man United are now expected to strengthen their squad with multiple high-profile signings and Mundo Deportivo today claim that they are lining up a contract package for Lewandowski, who will be a free agent soon.

Lewandowski has closed his chapter with Barcelona and looks set to continue his career at almost 38. He fits United’s requirement for a proven and experienced goalscorer to complement Benjamin Sesko next term.

However, his current weekly salary at Barcelona is said to be too high for United. Lewandowski could receive better offers from Chicago Fire and Saudi Pro League clubs. He will take his time to choose his next outfit.

Ambitious move

The legendary striker was not a consistent starter for the Blaugrana last season as manager Hansi Flick focused on handling his workload with caution. He still chipped in with 19 goals and 4 assists for the Catalan giants.

Lewandowski will be available on a Bosman transfer at the end of the month, and United’s interest does not surprise us. They have a quality match-winning striker in Sesko, but may want good competition upfront next term.

Joshua Zirkzee has failed to meet expectations since his move from Bologna two years ago. He has been touted to return to Serie A for some time, and United could be prepared to cut their losses on the Dutchman this summer.

Lewandowski would be a phenomenal acquisition despite his age. He could make the same impression as Cristiano Ronaldo few seasons ago. The Portuguese was fantastic in his homecoming campaign with 24 goals in all competitions.

United can expect Lewandowski to find the back of the net regularly despite almost turning 38. He would be a good role model for Sesko, who could learn from the Pole’s Champions League experience and become a much better striker in the future for the Red Devils.

Lewandowski, who has been hailed as ‘world-class‘ by Flick, would be a top-notch signing for United, but the big question remains whether he would accept a huge pay-cut on his £345,000 per week basic salary or choose a move to the USA or Saudi for a bigger payday.