Man Utd open ‘concrete talks’ to sign Castello Lukeba from Leipzig

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba this summer, according to Fussballdaten.

Lukeba progressed through Lyon’s renowned academy and made 68 appearances for the seven-time French champions. Following his move to Leipzig in 2023, the 23-year-old has lived up to the huge expectations surrounding his arrival, having emerged as one of the best centre-backs not just in Germany but across Europe.

Since he arrived at Leipzig, he has made 101 appearances for Die Roten Bullen and has been a key part of the club’s surge in recent seasons.

He most notably featured in the 3-0 thrashing of Bayern Munich in the 2023-24 final of the German Super Cup, Leipzig’s only trophy to date.

In the recently concluded season, he played a pivotal role in helping the club secure UEFA Champions League qualification, with the third-best defence in the Bundesliga, conceding just 47 goals.

According to Fussballdaten, Leipzig have an agreement with Lukeba over his potential departure this summer, with several clubs now showing interest.

One of the clubs looking to sign the Frenchman is Man Utd, according to the report, which claims that the Red Devils have identified Lukeba as the ‘primary target’ to reinforce their backline in the coming campaign.

Lukeba to Man Utd

While the 6ft 1in centre-back has a £69-77m release clause, Leipzig are also open to offers around £51-56m, with United now set to battle with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature, according to the report.

The Red Devils are now acting swiftly to trump their Premier League rivals as well as other European rivals like Bayern Munich and Barcelona to secure the deal, as Fussballdaten claims that Michael Carrick has opened ‘concrete talks’ with the Frenchman’s entourage to discuss his potential transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

While Harry Maguire has recently signed a contract extension, the emergence of Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro has further increased United’s centre-back options ahead of next season.

However, ongoing fitness concerns surrounding Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez have encouraged the club hierarchy to explore the transfer market for additional reinforcements.

With a more demanding schedule on the horizon, particularly following qualification for the UEFA Champions League, adding another high-quality centre-back, such as Lukeba, would be a logical, well-balanced move to bolster squad depth and long-term stability.